HARRISBURG, Pa. -- In a not-so-average year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is churning up something new for the Annual Farm Show.
"We wanted to make sure that no matter where you lived navigate on and how you sort of navigate on the electronic platforms that you have access to this virtual farm show," said Pennsylvania Agricultural Secretary, Russell Redding.
Because of the virus, Farm Show organizers made it possible to still appreciate and support PA agriculture from a distance. Peep the ducklings doing duckling things or smell honey through your screen from this beehive all on a live feed.
"This virtual farm show allows us to go to them in their home 24/7 and still keep that critical connection between farms and consumers," said Redding.
They're truly bringing it home this year. And the butter sculpture isn't taking a back seat. Now, folks at home have the chance to get involved by making a butter sculpture of their own. There's tips, tricks and guidelines for every age group. Submissions will be judged on the PA Farm Show Facebook...
"It's an opportunity for us to take the farm show in places we have not been before," said Redding.
Updates are posted regularly to all the PA Farm Show social media pages. So, although you can't indulge in that milkshake, you can still support the places and the faces who help put food on our tables across the commonwealth even in a pandemic.