ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Monday marks the start of 100 percent capacity allowance in places like bars, restaurants and large venues. It's been 15 months since that was a part of our everyday life.
The Lehigh Valley Ironpigs look forward to a full house this next homestand.
"We are really trying to be as open-armed as we possibly can so we're trying to create a safe atmosphere, day in and day out. Most importantly, we're looking to have a good time with people coming out every night," said Mike Ventola, the Media Relations Manager for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
The Governor's announcement does not prevent municipalities and school districts from implementing stricter mitigation efforts. The IronPigs work closely local health officials to forge a path forward.
"For those who still want to wear their masks, we are still encouraging all safety protocols," said Ventola.
Restaurants and bars hit hard by the pandemic are looking forward to getting their jive back.
"We are counting down the minutes, ready to go and move forward with life," said Christopher Tiscio, who owns Cork'd 2.0 in Bethlehem.
Tiscio says he signed on the dotted line the day Governor Wolf ordered the initial shutdown. While he's excited to start back up, he's cautious.
"We don't know until we actually do it, how it's going to go," said Tiscio.
They, like many other businesses, are short-staffed. Tiscio leaves a subtle reminder.
"They don't understand that service might be a little longer than normal," said Tiscio. "An average server here would have 5 to 6 tables where now they probably have 10 so it's a little rough."
Masks are still required for those not vaccinated until 70% of Pennsylvanians are vaccinated or until June 28th rolls around, whatever happens first. For now, Tiscio says they're looking ahead, not back.
"Hopefully now, we will move forward, and we won't have this issue again," said Tiscio.