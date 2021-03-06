ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- March 6, 2020 is the day Pennsylvania tallied its first case of COVID19. Fast forward one year later, and the commonwealth has had 944,000 cases and 24,000 deaths.
"It's been a hard year one full of unimaginable loss and broken dreams. We lost far too many friends, far too many neighbors, and far too many loved ones," said Governor Tom Wolf.
It's been a challenge for state and local officials. As more people tested positive, it became an all-out scramble to ensure hospital space and personal protective equipment, but the message of unity remained constant.
"I am so proud of how Pennsylvanians have worked together to make it through the unthinkable. Thank you all for taking care of one another," said Wolf.
The first reported COVID19 death in Pennsylvania landed on Northampton County's doorstep in mid-March. It was a time County Executive, Lamont McClure, remembers.
"We're such a tight community, like a large family, and that broke all of our hearts," he said.
Then, tragedy struck at Gracedale Nursing Home. A place, like many others across the country, that was a hotspot for infection.
"Our nurses couldn't wear N-95 masks when they were caring for a resident who had Covid and yet they were required to have a positive test and the federal government did not provide any positive tests so we were under the gun from the very beginning," said McClure.
From doom and gloom one year ago, to now thousands of vaccines being administered against the effects of COVID19 everyday. State and local officials urge getting the vaccine as soon as possible so history doesn't repeat itself. Pennsylvania has now administered nearly 3 million doses, although, the state ranks near the bottom when it comes to the percentage of available vaccine doses that have gotten into people's arms.
"We have to keep wearing masks washing hands staying 6 feet apart and get vaccinated when you're eligible. If you get a chance to get a vaccine in your arm, get it. It will save lives and livelihoods," said McClure.