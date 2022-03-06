ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Exactly two years ago, the tumultuous journey through COVID-19 began…
March 6, 2020, is a day PA residents will never forget.
It's the day the state found out about the first two cases of COVID-19.
That same day, Governor Wolf signed a Disaster Declaration.
Ten days following the first two cases, schools started to close.
On March 18 we had the first COVID death in Pennsylvania.
From March 6, 2020-to now-The events that would happen in between, would rock the world forever.
Numbers grew, businesses started shutting down, and the death toll started to rise.
But today in March 2022- things are starting to look different.
While Covid still exists and the health department continues to release updates on numbers....
The CDC has acknowledged the strides we've made over the two years.
We now have three Covid-19 vaccines.
In Pennsylvania 8.6million people are fully vaccinated. In the U.S 215 million.
Because of this, the CDC recently relaxed its mask guidelines for the country after finding that nearly 70% of the U.S. population lives in areas considered to be low or medium risk.
The national unemployment rate has gone from 15% in the first few months of Covid to around 4% today.
Schools have allowed students back for in-person learning.
Sporting events and concerts have returned.
So, from March 6, 2020 leading up to today, the world may look different than we once knew.
But the CEO of Moderna says the U.S. is believed to be transitioning into an endemic phase after this period of dropping case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths.