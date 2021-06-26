UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival returns for its 30th anniversary season, featuring a variety of in-person and virtual shows.
The festival features a mix of programming online, at DeSales University's new outdoor stage and on the main stage at Labuda Center for the Performing Arts.
Kicking off the Main Stage's season, film, television and Broadway star Tony Todd will star in August Wilson's "How I Learned What I Learned" from June 29 to July 11.
"How I Learned What I Learned" is an autobiographical exploration of the career of one of America's greatest writers. The solo performance follows Wilson's life and artistic journey, from growing up in Pittsburgh's Hill District to the completion of "Fences."
The six-foot-five Todd is best known for his performances in horror and science fiction films, including the title role in the "Candyman" film series from 1992 to 1999. He also played William Bludworth in the "Final Destination" franchise from 2000 to 2011 and voiced The Fallen in 2009's "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen."
With an acting career spanning more than 30 years, Todd has appeared in more than 200 films, including Oliver Stone's Academy Award-winning "Platoon;" "Lean On Me" with Morgan Freeman and Clint Eastwood's "Bird."
On television, he had recurring roles on all three new versions of "Star Trek;" a recurring role on "Boston Public" and guest appearances on "Law & Order," "Homicide: Life on the Street," "The X-Files," "24," "21 Jump Street" and many more.
On stage, Todd won a Helen Hayes Award for his performance in Athol Fugard's "The Captain's Tiger" and originated the title role in the world premiere of August Wilson's "King Hedley II."
He also performed in the one-man-play "Ghost in the House," about the late boxer Jack Johnson, which played at Kutztown University.
"How I Learned What I Learned" will be directed by Christopher V. Edwards.
The performance runs 90 minutes with no intermission. The plays contains adult subject matter and strong language and is recommended for ages 13 an older.
Because of licensing restrictions, the performance will not be available virtually.
There will be limited capacity and social distancing in the audience, and masks are required during the entire performance. Performances are at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 to $60.
"Charlotte's Web" will open on the festival's new outdoor stage with shows running at 10 a.m. on multiple dates between June 30 and July 31.
The play, written by Joseph Robinette, is based on the award-winning book "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White. The story follows the story of the farmyard pig Wilbur who is rescued as a runt by the young girl Fern and saved from slaughter by the clever spider Charlotte.
The heartwarming story, showing the power of true friendship, is directed by Matt Pfeiffer. Run-time is 60 minutes with no intermission.
The show will be performed in a socially distanced manner, and patrons should take their own lawn chairs. Masks will not be required outdoors, but they will be required in the restrooms and buildings.
Tickets are $14 for children age 12 and under and $18 for adults.
The show also will be available virtually at noon July 13-31. Virtual tickets are $15.
Other shows include William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" from July 7 to Aug. 1; "In Concert with Phoenix Best" on July 12, and "Love's Labour's Lost" on July 24 and 25 on the outdoor stage; and "The Iliad" from July 20 to Aug. 1 on the main stage. "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "The Iliad" also will be available virtually, as will a reading of playwright Karen Zacarias' popular play "Native Gardens."
Tickets for all of the shows are available at DeSales University's box office or online.