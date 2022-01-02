HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Tolls are increasing for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this year by five percent.
It marks the first time tolls have increased less than six percent in six years.
The Turnpike Commission approved the increase in July for all E-Z Pass and Turnpike Toll by plate rates, except for the Southern Beltway, west of Pittsburgh.
"Yeah, we go and visit family in Delaware, so we use it, the Turnpike and all that stuff," said Thomas Schreffler.
The most common toll for a passenger E-Z Pass vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70, while it is $3.90 to $4.10 for toll by plate customers.
Class 5 tractor trailers are also seeing a spike from $13 to $13.70 for E-Z Pass and $28 from $26.60 for Toll By Plate.
"Everything is going up, but why the tolls now. We don't really need the tolls to go up right now," said Schreffler.
According to the Turnpike, the increase is generally required to meet rising debt-service costs that come from the Commission's required payments to the state to fund off-Turnpike transportation needs under Acts 44 and 89.