$2.25M grant to go towards supporting work of Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review Committee
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday it received a $2.25 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the efforts of the Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review Committee.
The department will receive the $2.25 million grant over five years.
Wolf's administration said the grant will allow the department to hire more staff to coordinate and manage the PA MRRC, collect and analyze data, and conduct multidisciplinary reviews of pregnancy associated deaths. Funds will also go toward the Philadelphia Maternal Mortality Review Committee.
The PA MMRC reviews all pregnancy associated deaths in the commonwealth, regardless of cause of death.
Pregnancy-associated deaths are the death of a woman during pregnancy, or up to one year following the end of the pregnancy, regardless of the outcome of the pregnancy. This includes drug-related deaths, homicides and suicides.
The committee determines if the death was related to the pregnancy, identifies contributing factors, determines if the death could have been prevented and makes recommendations to prevent future deaths.
