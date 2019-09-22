2 arrested for drug distribution at Ramada Inn
HAZLETON, Pa. - Police in Hazleton arrested two men after it was discovered that they were selling and distributing drugs out of hotel rooms.
The arrests were made on September 18 at 10:55 a.m.
Authorities arrested Serge Santos, 29, and Elio Osorio Soto, 23, after police found numerous drugs in hotel rooms at a Ramada Inn on North Church Street.
Police issued a search warrant of the rooms and discovered 29 grams of suspected raw fentanyl, 30 bricks of heroin-fentanyl, and 235 grams of an unknown powdery substance, according to a police report. Police said they also found 29 grams of crystal meth along with drug paraphernalia in plain view.
Santos and Soto were arraigned and lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
Authorities are currently investigating.
