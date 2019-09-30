3 injured in helicopter crash at Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. - Three people were hurt in a helicopter crash at the Bloomsburg Fair, authorities said.

The small sight-seeing chopper went down in a parking area around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The pilot and two passengers were taken to the hospital. Bloomsburg police say the pilot's condition was first listed as critical, but has been upgraded to stable. Two passengers had minor injuries.

The pilot, Kenneth Cordrey, remains in the hospital in stable condition. Jennifer Zielewicz, 42, and Maria Portalatin, 33, were the passengers. They were both released from the hospital.

The popular fair was filled with people at the time of the crash. No one was hurt on the ground.

The crash bent the framing and shattered the windows of several vehicles in the parking lot.

The helicopter was operated by J&J Shop Heliair of Ocean City, Md. The helicopter was conducting sightseeing flights during the fair.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.