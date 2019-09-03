After 10 years of efforts, largest conservation acquisition in Lehigh Valley history completed
The largest conservation acquisition in Lehigh Valley history has been completed.
Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge, a 4,350 acre preservation project in Monroe and Northampton counties, has been over ten years in the making.
The land has been turned back to nature thanks to extensive conservation efforts.
"Once an area gets developed. It's really hard to get it back…this is a treasure and it is going to be protected forever," said Sharon Marino of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The refuge started with just an acre in 2008. The Conservation Fund, along with state and federal agencies, acquired the additional land in two phases with the latest just completed in August at the cost of about $12 million.
"My favorite part of this acquisition is just being able to protect such a large landscape… that has such a great impact not only on conservation for animals and wildlife but also for people," said Kyle Shank, the Pennsylvania State Director for The Conservation Fund.
The Cherry Valley Wildlife Refuge already has hiking trails available to the public. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hopes to add recreational fishing soon as well.
