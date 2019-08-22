AGs reach agreement with phone companies to fight illegal robocalls

Soon you may be able to hang up on those annoying robocalls for good.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, along with attorneys general from across the country, have reached an agreement with 12 phone companies to fight illegal robocalls.

The phone companies include AT&T, Comcast, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

As part of the agreement, they'll offer call blocking services for customers at no cost.

They'll also implement technology to authenticate that callers are coming from a valid source and better monitor their networks for robocall activity.