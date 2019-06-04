Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website

HARPERS FERRRY, W. Va. - A fatal stabbing on the Appalachian Trail has led the nonprofit that manages the trail to revise its website for reporting safety issues and suspicious incidents.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy redesigned the incident reporting page of its website to include a bright red 911 button, a National Park Service phone number, and the ability to submit an incident report from a cellphone.

Previously, the form was a downloadable PDF that would have to be filled out and emailed back.

Conservancy communications manager Jordan Bowman said the changes prompted by the homicide in May makes the offered information and resources clearer and easier to use.

"The way we designed it now... their eye will immediately jump to the big red 911 if there's an emergency," Bowman told The Roanoke Times.

Hiker and army veteran Ronald Sanchez Jr. was stabbed to death on the trail in southwestern Virginia. James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is charged with murder and assault with intent to murder in the attack on Sanchez and a female hiker whose identity wasn't immediately released.

The Appalachian Trail stretches 2,180 miles from Georgia to Maine, including 229 miles through Pennsylvania.