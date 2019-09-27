At least 1 local shop says vaping industry getting raw deal as vaping-related illnesses rise

The number of vaping related illnesses is on the rise. The number of cases now top 800, with at least 12 deaths.

47 year old Bill Larson has been vaping for six years after smoking for 30.

"Day I got it I threw out two packs of cigarettes and I haven't smoked since," he said.

Larson credits vaping for saving his life. It's the message that Vapor Galleria manager Ray Reed says is being overshadowed. He feels the media is giving unfair coverage to the industry.

The CDC says there are now 805 vaping related illnesses with at least 12 deaths. However, there is no official cause or a specific product named as the culprit.

Reed says black market products are staining the industry and injuring users.

Inside Reed's shop you'll find nearly 100 flavors of vaping juices.

"When people hear about little toxins or metals, little containments overall in the industry, whether yours has that or not, does that have an effect on people?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked Reed.

"It does. That is why a lot of customers have concerns," he said.

Reed says their products are all natural and made in an Oklahoma city lab. On the bottle ingredients say Propylene Glycol, Kosher Vegetable Glycerin, along with Nicotine and artificial flavors.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says it's not a harmless water vapor, especially not for teens.

"In fact one pack used by a teen may be as much nicotine and a pack of cigarettes," said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth Dr. Rachel Lavine.

Reed is hoping to keep the product focused on those like Larson..

"The vaping community needs to stick together and make sure younger kids under 18 don't get a hold of the merchandise," he said.

Just this week the state Senate passed a bill increasing the age of those who can buy tobacco and vaping tools from 18 to 21.

The FDA has mentioned maybe temporarily banning flavors until they can be studied more. Reed says that would cripple the industry.