Bill would require hands-on CPR training in high schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to help high school students learn life saving skills.

Senate Bill 115 would require the Pennsylvania Department of Education to help schools incorporate hands-on CPR instruction into existing classes.

The bill was co-sponsored by State Senator Mario Scavello, who represents parts of Monroe and Northampton Counties.

He called the requirement a no-brainer and says it is important to give teachers the tools they need to help students help others.

"Why not have the students in our schools learn CPR and know CPR. They are walking the streets and all of the sudden someone collapses and there is someone there to help. We should have been doing this years ago and I do not know why we had to legislate it," said Scavello.

Greg Drake is a board member of the Eastern Pa. EMS Council and owner of Mobile CPR/AED and First Aid. He trains people of all ages how to help in a crisis and says adding a CPR curriculum to high schools would be a big help.

"I think a lot of the times people are afraid to do it. But we are covered under the Good Samaritan Law in the state of Pennsylvania. Anything you do will help," said Drake.

State Sen. Scavello says he plans to introduce another measure that would require all schools in the state to have AED defibrillators on site.

The State Senate unanimously approved the CPR legislation.

If signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania would become the 39th state that requires CPR education.