Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses

OREFIELD, Pa. - We still have yet to see the finished Pennsylvania budget. Until then, the Wolf administration is pitching some of its initiatives.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured Jaindl Farms to talk organic farming Wednesday.

A collection of 16 bills are designed to help farmers maintain or expand their businesses using tools like tax breaks, grants, low-interest loans, and education funding.

But Wednesday's focus was on opening opportunity in the $50 billion organic industry.

WFMZ's Justin Backover has the full story in the video above.