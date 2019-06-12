Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses
OREFIELD, Pa. - We still have yet to see the finished Pennsylvania budget. Until then, the Wolf administration is pitching some of its initiatives.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured Jaindl Farms to talk organic farming Wednesday.
A collection of 16 bills are designed to help farmers maintain or expand their businesses using tools like tax breaks, grants, low-interest loans, and education funding.
But Wednesday's focus was on opening opportunity in the $50 billion organic industry.
WFMZ's Justin Backover has the full story in the video above.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Route 422 expected to close next week near Palmyra where sinkholes formed
PennDOT is planning to shut down part of Route 422 in the Palmyra area in Lebanon County so that it can make repairs to prevent sinkholes from opening under the road.Read More »
- Panel to reauthorize 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund
- Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses
- Truth in public school advertising bill passes House
- Senate panel votes to end most annual car emissions tests
- Sen. Toomey introduces bill allowing schools to offer whole milk
- Pa. committee to study consolidation of school districts
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man wanted in connection with David Ortiz shooting may be connected to shooting in Berks County
- Family of missing Montgomery County boater asking for help
- Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
- Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads
- Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
- Lehigh County Commissioners formally approve Upper Saucon farm lease
- Neighbors react to Caernarvon Township mini-casino getting final approval
- Route 422 expected to close next week near Palmyra where sinkholes formed
- Lower Nazareth supervisors review Route 248 warehouse plans