Bridge replacement to create massive detours for those who take Pa. Turnpike this weekend
An impending bridge replacement means a massive detour for drivers who take the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It's set to start Friday and impact not only the northeast extension but a stretch of Route 309 as well.
The bridge is being replaced through a technique called "Accelerated Bridge Construction." It drastically cuts down the amount of construction time. However, it creates huge detours.
Starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 4 a.m. construction will close down a section of 309 and a large stretch of the turnpike.
Turnpike traffic in both directions between the Lehigh Valley interchange and Mahoning Valley will be completely halted this weekend.
In its place will be a 70-mile detour taking drivers from I-80 to Route 33 and over, as construction of the bridge is done.
Those driving through South Whitehall Township will also be affected as Route 309 will be closed from Chapmans Road to Snowdrift Road.
David Bastian of Tall Timbers nursery is concerned about potential truck traffic along Huckleberry Road.
"Some of those big semi's on the small road can be troublesome especially right here in front of our store," he said.
Bastian says detours in the past have resulted in trucks taking down telephone poles and power lines.
"What has the township told you?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.
"Just that we have access to a phone number. If there is an issue with truck traffic they will be sending out additional signage," he said.
The township wouldn't comment but Bastian says signs will be posted prohibiting truck traffic along Church Road.
Neighbor Bill Tanner expects back and side roads near 309 to be crowded over the weekend.
"I can go to Cedar Crest and then go west If I want rather than fight with all that," he said.
Bastian is hopeful a weekend detour leads to more exposure for his business.
"Usually just (detours) a couple of hours divergence not that big a deal but here it's going to be several days," he said.
