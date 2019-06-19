Businesses looking at hiring former inmates amid tight labor market

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The low unemployment rate has employers getting more creative, and giving second chances to former inmates.

"They do want to work they want to have that sense of purpose but there's so many obstacles to obtaining a job," said Lori Vandoren with Pinebrook Family Answers.

"Things like having your ID, small things that we need to think of on a daily basis become challenges for people as they're returning to the community," Vandoren said.

However, Susan Griffith with the Workforce Board Lehigh Valley says that employers are more open now.

"Many employers are willing now especially in this tight economy to take that leap of faith," Griffith said.

Especially thanks to programs like their LEAP partnership with Northampton County that's helped about 400 former inmates.

"We've gotten the recidivism rate for people that have gone through the program down," Griffith said.

As well as national attention from someone unexpected: Kim Kardashian.

Last week, she announced a partnership with Lyft that offers free rides for former inmates to job interviews.

"Transportation is huge many of our clients do not have cars," Vandoren said.