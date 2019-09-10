Buy this beer and help protect the Kittatinny Ridge
A Pennsylvania brewing company is stepping up to protect the state's Kittatinny Ridge.
Tröegs Independent Brewing has released a dry-hopped pale ale called Trail Day.
Proceeds from the limited-edition beer will go toward the Tröegs Trail Day Fund.
The company is teaming up with the Nature Conservancy, which views protecting the ridge as a top priority.
The beer can be found in 10 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
