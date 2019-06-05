Casinos ask court to immediately halt some lottery games
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's casinos are asking a court to immediately stop the state lottery's use of online games that they say are too much like casino games.
The casinos filed paperwork Monday seeking an injunction in their 8-month-old lawsuit arguing that some of the lottery's online games violate the 2017 state law that authorized them because they simulate slot machines and casino-style gambling.
Lottery officials say the games are in accordance with the law.
The injunction request comes about six weeks before the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has said it will allow casinos to take their games online.
In 2017, Pennsylvania became the first state to allow online play for both commercial casinos and its state lottery, as both go in search of new and younger players and lawmakers seek sources of revenue to meet growing costs.
