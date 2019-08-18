Child found on the side of roadway in Delaware County

69 News

MIDDLETOWN TWP, Pa. - Police responded to reports of a child who was by himself on the side of a roadway on Sunday, police said.

Police said the child who is around 3 or 4-years-old was located on the side of the street near the 100-block of Glen Riddle Road.

The child was transported back to EMS headquarters, said police.

The child did not appear to be harmed.

According to Lieutenant James Hennigan, the child is non-verbal.

Police have notified Children and Youth.

Police said the child's parents have since been located.

An investigation is ongoing.