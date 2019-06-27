Pennsylvania

Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:27 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:27 PM EDT

Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide

WASHINGTON D.C. - A month after Congresswoman Susan Wild lost her life partner to suicide she is calling for heightened awareness of mental health issues. The Democratic Lehigh Valley representative says suicide is a national emergency and more needs to be done to prevent it from happening.

69 News' Josh Rultenberg spoke with Wild who says she is still very much mourning the loss of 63-year-old Kerry Acker.

He asked her why she decided to make that speech Tuesday night. She told him while she has this platform she has to use it to affect positive change. 

She fought back tears as she revealed her partner's suicide on the House floor. Wild says from the outside, Acker had it all: financial security, a loving family and dozens of friends. They were also together the last 17 years, which has caused a deeper pain.

"I don't want anyone else to suffer as he suffered nor for any family to suffer as mine has over the past month," she said.

When Acker passed, Wild says she did some research on suicide.

"I started reading the numbers, I was appalled," she said on the phone.

The CDC says suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the US, and that its rate has increased by 33 percent from 1999 to 2017.

In the Lehigh Valley, 38 people have already ended their own lives this year. Lisa Cozzi and Sue Wandalowski are working daily to reverse the trend in Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

"We always say just ask the question, are you having suicidal thoughts and ask more than once," says Cozzi.

"There's an overwhelming number of people who suffer from anxiety and depression. Not necessarily to the point that anybody would know that they're being impacted by those things," says Wandalowski.

They say it starts with talking about it.

"Removing the stigma cannot just be a slogan. We need to make it real through our actions," Wild said on the floor.

The congresswoman was applauded for her bravery Tuesday. She hopes it will inspire others with mental health issues to come forward.

"If I can save one life it's worth it," she said on the phone.

Wild says she has heard from countless people since her speech went viral. She says it gives her comfort knowing there is actually some good that can come out of her partner's passing.

If you feel like you need help or know someone that does call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1800-237-TALK.

The Lehigh County Crisis Intervention can be reached at 610-782-3127.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Pennsylvania News

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Pennsylvania

Law designates June 19 as 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day'
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Law designates June 19 as 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day'

Senate vote puts victims' rights amendment before voters
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Senate vote puts victims' rights amendment before voters

Pennsylvania moves to expand limits on opioid prescriptions

Pennsylvania moves to expand limits on opioid prescriptions

Raising Pa.'s minimum wage a top priority for Democrats

Raising Pa.'s minimum wage a top priority for Democrats

Lehigh Valley company awarded $845k contract with U.S. Army
69 News

Lehigh Valley company awarded $845k contract with U.S. Army

Pa. lawmakers ponder idea of school district consolidation
Jace Codi | 69 News

Pa. lawmakers ponder idea of school district consolidation

Pennsylvania hunting, trapping licenses on sale Monday

Pennsylvania hunting, trapping licenses on sale Monday

Pa. GOP says

Pa. GOP says "no" to new $15m voting machines

Caernarvon residents react to casino getting final approval
Penn National Gaming

Caernarvon residents react to casino getting final approval

Route 422 expected to close next week near Palmyra where sinkholes formed

Route 422 expected to close next week near Palmyra where sinkholes formed

Panel to reauthorize 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund

Panel to reauthorize 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund

Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses

Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses

Truth in public school advertising bill passes House
Wokandapix | Pixabay

Truth in public school advertising bill passes House

Senate panel votes to end most annual car emissions tests
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Senate panel votes to end most annual car emissions tests

Sen. Toomey introduces bill allowing schools to offer whole milk

Sen. Toomey introduces bill allowing schools to offer whole milk

Pa. committee to study consolidation of school districts

Pa. committee to study consolidation of school districts

Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
Penn National Gaming

Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown

Penn National presents case for mini-casino in Caernarvon
Pa. Gaming Control Board

Penn National presents case for mini-casino in Caernarvon

Bill would require hands-on CPR training in high schools

Bill would require hands-on CPR training in high schools

Bill to take over insurance exchange wins House's backing
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Bill to take over insurance exchange wins House's backing

Pa. Senate OKs bill to expand armed school security options

Pa. Senate OKs bill to expand armed school security options

5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls

Scam targets those registered under Megan's Law
69 News

Scam targets those registered under Megan's Law

Property tax and rent rebate deadline extended until end of year
Image License Cropped Photo: Pictures of Money / CC BY 2.0

Property tax and rent rebate deadline extended until end of year

Strong cash flow smooths budget work, but not Wolf's agenda
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Strong cash flow smooths budget work, but not Wolf's agenda

Lieutenant governor opens State House pool for use by kids

Lieutenant governor opens State House pool for use by kids

Pa. AG: Falsified drinking water reports put health at risk
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Pa. AG: Falsified drinking water reports put health at risk

State Democratic Party adds to calls for lawmaker to resign
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus

State Democratic Party adds to calls for lawmaker to resign

Evanchick confirmed to head up Pennsylvania State Police

Evanchick confirmed to head up Pennsylvania State Police

Democratic leader: Leach should quit over 'troubling' claims

Democratic leader: Leach should quit over 'troubling' claims

Court says Pa. candidates can't be nominated by 2 parties
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Court says Pa. candidates can't be nominated by 2 parties

Pennsylvania takes 1st step to take over insurance exchange
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Pennsylvania takes 1st step to take over insurance exchange

Casinos ask court to immediately halt some lottery games

Casinos ask court to immediately halt some lottery games

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming

Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website

Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website

Fire tears through Chester County apartment complex

Fire tears through Chester County apartment complex

Pennsylvania considering setting standards for milk banks
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Pennsylvania considering setting standards for milk banks

Democrats want to extend security money to houses of worship
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Democrats want to extend security money to houses of worship

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
69 News

Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year

Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center

Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center

Gov. Wolf: SCOTUS decision on Boyertown 'victory' for values

Gov. Wolf: SCOTUS decision on Boyertown 'victory' for values

Pennsylvanians urged to remain alert for severe weather

Pennsylvanians urged to remain alert for severe weather

Statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force in Pa. will develop state's suicide prevention plan

Statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force in Pa. will develop state's suicide prevention plan

Trial starts over video deletion related to frat fall death
Patrick Carns Photography via CNN

Trial starts over video deletion related to frat fall death

Lawmakers report $83K in travel on annual ethics disclosures
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Lawmakers report $83K in travel on annual ethics disclosures

Pennsylvania has already seen yearly average of tornadoes

Pennsylvania has already seen yearly average of tornadoes

Red Cross releases 15 tips for summer safety

Red Cross releases 15 tips for summer safety

Henry Winkler (the Fonz) visits Shady Maple in Lancaster County

Henry Winkler (the Fonz) visits Shady Maple in Lancaster County

Memorial Day Weekend Happenings

Memorial Day Weekend Happenings