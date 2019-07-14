Court rejects appeal from trucker with licenses in 2 names
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A state appeals court has ruled that a trucker with licenses under two names in Pennsylvania cannot successfully appeal their suspensions on the grounds that his rights were violated because he should have been caught sooner.
PennLive.com reports that Gonzalo Montanez was cited repeatedly for driving without a license under the name Braulio DLeon, and he got licenses under the name Montanez. In 2017, facial recognition software revealed the dual identity to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which said neither identity had a legal right to drive a car, much less a tractor-trailer.
Montanez's challenge argued that PennDOT should have discovered the identity switch sooner, but Commonwealth Court said his challenge "cites no authority whatsoever" and was "baseless and improper."
Montanez's attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Court rejects appeal from trucker with licenses in 2 names
A state appeals court has ruled that a trucker with licenses under two names in Pennsylvania cannot successfully appeal their suspensions on the grounds that his rights were violated because he should have been caught sooner.Read More »
- Lottery gets win in Pennsylvania casinos' gambling lawsuit
- After Trump request, Lockheed keeps Chester County helicopter plant open
- State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot
- Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
- Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses
- Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing
Latest From The Newsroom
- North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
- SteelStacks climber in custody afer 21-hour standoff
- ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff
- Updated Palmer Township homicide suspect caught in Colorado
- Allentown police investigating double shooting on Ridge Avenue
- Friends, coworkers remember woman and child who died after being swept away in floodwaters
- Updated Man charged in Hazleton for public drunkenness after trying to start fights
- Money Matters: Teaching teens about credit
- Money Matters: How not to borrow money
- Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals