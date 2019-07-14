Court rejects appeal from trucker with licenses in 2 names

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A state appeals court has ruled that a trucker with licenses under two names in Pennsylvania cannot successfully appeal their suspensions on the grounds that his rights were violated because he should have been caught sooner.

PennLive.com reports that Gonzalo Montanez was cited repeatedly for driving without a license under the name Braulio DLeon, and he got licenses under the name Montanez. In 2017, facial recognition software revealed the dual identity to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which said neither identity had a legal right to drive a car, much less a tractor-trailer.

Montanez's challenge argued that PennDOT should have discovered the identity switch sooner, but Commonwealth Court said his challenge "cites no authority whatsoever" and was "baseless and improper."

Montanez's attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.