Court says Pa. candidates can't be nominated by 2 parties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is upholding a ban on state-level candidates being nominated by more than one political party for the same office.
The justices ruled Wednesday against a state House member's attempt to run in Philadelphia under both the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party.
The court's four-justice majority says the rule against cross-nominations does not infringe on rights of free speech or free association.
They say double nominations would make it more difficult to measure public support for parties and determine how many signatures candidates will need for future races.
The case involves state Rep. Chris Rabb, who won the 2016 Democratic nomination and the fall election.
Rabb's nominating papers to run as the candidate of the Working Families Party was rejected by the state.
