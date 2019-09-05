DA releases composites of possible suspect in 1975 homicide
Woman, 19, killed inside apartment near Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. - Lancaster County's top prosecutor said detectives have made progress in their investigation of a decades-old homicide and he's going public with new composite images and fresh details about a possible suspect in hopes the public can help.
District Attorney Craig Stedman provided new information Thursday about the case of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler, who was fatally stabbed inside her apartment on Kloss Drive in Manor Township on December 5, 1975.
"This investigation is nearly entering its sixth decade," Stedman said. "That is a lot of space in between fresh memories and recollections of events surrounding this tragic death. Individuals with potentially pertinent information – and even the killer - might have passed away by now."
Stedman said a man who left DNA at the scene is likely fair-skinned, very likely has hazel-colored eyes, and probably has dark hair and no freckles. He has southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.
The composite images are based on DNA recovered from the Biechler's body, and Stedman cautioned that the person depicted in the images will likely have different features in real life.
Prosecutors said DNA ruled out Biechler's husband and others as the man who left genetic material at the homicide scene.
"Lindy's family, including her husband, have grieved for decades without an answer to who took their loved one," Stedman said. "This investigation is active, and there is no guarantee it will ultimately be solved. We do, however, assure we are doing everything we can and that includes the use of cutting-edge technology."
Stedman also announced a website -- WhoKilledLindyBiechler.com -- which will serve as a tip-sharing forum and information resource.
Tips can be submitted to Lancaster City-County CrimeStoppers by calling 800-322-1913 or text-messaging LANCS and your tip to 847411.
