Deaths of 5 Erie children prompt day care fire safety effort

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania regulators are acting to increase safety at child care facilities, about a month after five children died in a fire at a day care center in Erie.

The state's Department of Human Services said Thursday its Office of Child Development and Early Learning will perform fire safety checks during inspections, starting September 16.

Child care facilities will have to show they have smoke detectors on every floor and fire extinguishers in kitchens.

"While we can never replace the precious lives lost that day, we can decide as a community and a commonwealth to proactively pursue changes that might prevent future tragedies," said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller.

The agency is reviewing its fire safety policies and looking for ways to improve them.

The state is also surveying family child care providers about fire prevention and evacuation plans for children in overnight care.

"This tragedy made clear that DHS, as the department primarily responsible for the regulation of child care facilities, should also be evaluating facilities for the presence of operable smoke detectors and fire extinguishers as well," Miller said. "We must do everything we can to avoid a future tragedy like this, and these enhanced protections will help make that possible."

Five children, ages 7 and younger, died in the August 11 fire at the 24-hour Harris Family Daycare.