Democrats want to extend security money to houses of worship
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania want the state to provide millions of dollars in grants to protect houses of worship from hate crimes in the wake of October's deadly mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said Monday that forthcoming legislation seeks $10 million in grants. The grants could go toward security improvements for faith-based organizations or to protect community events that support tolerance, respect and understanding.
Mass shootings are spurring similar grant programs in a number of states.
A Pennsylvania state program spurred by last year's high school shooting in Florida distributed about $60 million in grants, mostly to public schools, and lawmakers are considering renewing it for another year.
Jewish schools are asking lawmakers to include non-public schools in the next round of grants.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
- Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay
Democrats want to extend security money to houses of worship
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said Monday that forthcoming legislation seeks $10 million in grants.Read More »
- Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers
- Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
- Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center
- Gov. Wolf: SCOTUS decision on Boyertown 'victory' for values
- Pennsylvanians urged to remain alert for severe weather
- Statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force in Pa. will develop state's suicide prevention plan
Latest From The Newsroom
- 1 dead after 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death
- Updated Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria
- Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer
- Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm
- Contractors brought in to help as Caernarvon Township storm victims recover from tornado
- Muhlenberg Township man killed in crash
- Democrats want to extend security money to houses of worship
- Bison calf born at Trexler Nature Preserve
- History's Headlines: Marching to a different beat