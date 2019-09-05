DePasquale seeks better funding of volunteer fire companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's auditor general said Thursday that changes to existing laws could help volunteer fire companies better protect the communities they serve.

"The job of a firefighter has not gotten any easier and our workload has not gotten any lighter," said Chief Brian Enterline, Harrisburg Fire Department.

Each year, millions are paid to volunteer firefighters' relief associations, which help fund volunteer companies, but that money is shelled out based on laws first written in 1968.

"The law has not kept pace with changing times and, in my view, puts too many restrictions in how relief associations can spend state aid," said Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

And he's hoping to change that. During a news conference Thursday, DePasquale called on lawmakers to make changes.

"Under current law, relief association funding may only be used to pay for equipment and benefits for volunteers," DePasquale said.

The law doesn't allow for certain equipment to be bought, and he said the money can't be used to pay paid firefighters or pay for their equipment.

"One of the situations that's facing our emergency services across the commonwealth and both large and small municipalities is a dwindling number of volunteers," Enterline said.

It's a problem, because nowadays, some fire companies operate with a paid and volunteer staff.

While volunteer fire companies continue to struggle financially, officials said millions of dollars are just sitting in those relief funds...

"In the last few years, my team has identified 59 fire relief associations with fund balances of $1 million.