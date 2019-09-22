Eastern Equine Encephalitis confirmed in 3 Pennsylvania counties

HARRISBURG - The Pennyslvania Departments of Agriculture and Health have confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in three Pennsylvania counties.

According to a press release, Erie, Carbon, and Monroe County all have confirmed cases of EEE. The state recently confirmed cases in a wild turkey, pheasants, and horses. No humans have been reported to have contracted the virus in the state of Pennsylvania.

EEE is a viral infection that affects humans and animals, specifically horses. Some symptoms include a high fever, lethargy, paralysis, difficulty breathing and possible death, according to the release.

The departments are warning Pennsylvanians to take precautionary measures against mosquito bites for themselves and their animals. Officials said that people can avoid bites by properly and consistently using DEET- containing insect repellents and covering exposed skin with lightweight clothing.

For pets, officials are advising owners keep them indoors overnight and spray for mosquitoes. Vaccines for EEE are available from veterinarians for horses.