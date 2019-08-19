Fall fun: Corn Cob Acres set for start of 10th season

Related story Field of Screams among 20 haunts up for USA Today award

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. - The same field that offers fright by night is preparing to celebrate a decade of family fun by day.

Corn Cob Acres near Lancaster will celebrate its 10th season of family fun on the farm in 2019. Organizers said Monday that final preparations are being made for opening day on Saturday, August 31.

The autumn harvest-themed park will feature the addition of several new activities and attractions, including a sports zone, yard games and an expanded tire dragon leap.

Returning fun includes the popular pig race, barrel ride, giant jumping pillow, hayride and pedal carts, all spread across six themed areas.

Corn Cob Acres map

Corn Cob Acres will be open weekends through November 3, plus Labor Day and Columbus Day.

The park is located on the same property as Field of Screams, a haunted attraction that will begin its 27th season on Friday, September 13.