Pennsylvania

Fire tears through Chester County apartment complex

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 12:35 PM EDT

WEST VINCENT TWP., Pa. - A fast-moving fire ripped through the roof of an apartment complex in Chester County.

Dozens of people are now out of their homes. No one was injured.

The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Renew at Glenmoore Apartment Complex in West Vincent Township, which is about 10 miles south of Pottstown.

It took about 90-minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control. 

Authorities say at least 38 units at the complex were damaged in the fire, displacing about 70 people.

