Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been released from jail after serving less than a year for a grand jury secrecy violation.

The 53-year-old left the Montgomery County Correctional Facility around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday after serving eight months in jail.

Walking out of the jail, she told reporters she feels "grateful."

She began serving a 10- to 23-month term in late November, and had a couple months shaved off for good behavior.

Inmates earn six days credit for each month served problem-free, said Warden Julio Algarin.

Kane is a Scranton native who was the first Democrat and first woman elected to be the state's top prosecutor.

She resigned after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.

Her lawyer says Kane can't wait to get home to see her two sons.