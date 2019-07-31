Pennsylvania

Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 02:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 06:27 PM EDT

Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been released from jail after serving less than a year for a grand jury secrecy violation.

The 53-year-old left the Montgomery County Correctional Facility around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday after serving eight months in jail.

Walking out of the jail, she told reporters she feels "grateful."

She began serving a 10- to 23-month term in late November, and had a couple months shaved off for good behavior.

Inmates earn six days credit for each month served problem-free, said Warden Julio Algarin.

Kane is a Scranton native who was the first Democrat and first woman elected to be the state's top prosecutor.

She resigned after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.

Her lawyer says Kane can't wait to get home to see her two sons.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Pennsylvania News

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Pennsylvania

Man accused of fatally stabbing 2, critically injuring another in Lancaster

Man accused of fatally stabbing 2, critically injuring another in Lancaster

Gov. Tom Wolf: Follow advice on how to stay safe as heat watches, warnings issued
joe Raedle/Getty Images

Gov. Tom Wolf: Follow advice on how to stay safe as heat watches, warnings issued

Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border

Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks

Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks

Prosecutors stake opposite positions in death penalty appeal

Prosecutors stake opposite positions in death penalty appeal

Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020

Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020

Wolf gets firsthand look at fight against spotted lanternfly
Pa. Internet News Service

Wolf gets firsthand look at fight against spotted lanternfly

Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

Track and Trace initiative seeks to reduce gun crimes

Track and Trace initiative seeks to reduce gun crimes

Court rejects appeal from trucker with licenses in 2 names
iStock/junial

Court rejects appeal from trucker with licenses in 2 names

Lottery gets win in Pennsylvania casinos' gambling lawsuit
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Lottery gets win in Pennsylvania casinos' gambling lawsuit

After Trump request, Lockheed keeps Chester County helicopter plant open

After Trump request, Lockheed keeps Chester County helicopter plant open

State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot

State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing

Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing

Missing toddler found naked in the woods while mom high on drugs, police say

Missing toddler found naked in the woods while mom high on drugs, police say

Pennsylvania orders stronger sex assault campus reporting

Pennsylvania orders stronger sex assault campus reporting

Head-on collision on Route 322
69 News

Head-on collision on Route 322

Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law

Wolf vetoes voting machines bill over changes to elections
69 News

Wolf vetoes voting machines bill over changes to elections

Gov. Wolf signs health insurance legislation creating state-based exchange

Gov. Wolf signs health insurance legislation creating state-based exchange

Pennsylvania adds college tuition benefit for Guard members
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Pennsylvania adds college tuition benefit for Guard members

Pennsylvania blocks plastic bag bans for at least a year
MGN

Pennsylvania blocks plastic bag bans for at least a year

Pennsylvania first state to automatically seal some criminal records

Pennsylvania first state to automatically seal some criminal records

Wolf says he'll sign Pennsylvania budget bills
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Wolf says he'll sign Pennsylvania budget bills

Troops to Tractors offers Veterans a different way to utilize the GI Bill

Troops to Tractors offers Veterans a different way to utilize the GI Bill

Main bill in $34B budget package heads to Pa. Gov. Wolf
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Main bill in $34B budget package heads to Pa. Gov. Wolf

Pa. Dept. of Health tells Hahnemann University Hospital to 'cease and desist' closure plans
iStock

Pa. Dept. of Health tells Hahnemann University Hospital to 'cease and desist' closure plans

Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide

Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide

State auditor general to run for US House, Democrats say

State auditor general to run for US House, Democrats say

Pa. Auditor General looking into whether the state is doing enough to protect dogs

Pa. Auditor General looking into whether the state is doing enough to protect dogs

Pa. Senate moves to let unaffiliated people cast primary votes
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Pa. Senate moves to let unaffiliated people cast primary votes

Pa. House OKs budget bill after stiff criticism by Democrats
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Pa. House OKs budget bill after stiff criticism by Democrats

State GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

State GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate

Reading woman killed in Route 222 wreck

Reading woman killed in Route 222 wreck

House owner sues Penn St. over ban of frat where pledge fell
WTAJ via CNN

House owner sues Penn St. over ban of frat where pledge fell

Downton Abbey actress lends support to Pa. bill banning sale of puppy mill animals in pet stores

Downton Abbey actress lends support to Pa. bill banning sale of puppy mill animals in pet stores

Squabble over spending expected as Pa. lawmakers craft budget

Squabble over spending expected as Pa. lawmakers craft budget

Women gather in Harrisburg to mark 100th anniversary of Pa.'s ratification of 19th Amendment

Women gather in Harrisburg to mark 100th anniversary of Pa.'s ratification of 19th Amendment

Former congressman Joe Sestak throws his hat into the presidential ring

Former congressman Joe Sestak throws his hat into the presidential ring

Budget pressure, policy agendas collide ahead of deadline

Budget pressure, policy agendas collide ahead of deadline

Pa. unemployment remains low, according to Department of Labor and Industry

Pa. unemployment remains low, according to Department of Labor and Industry

Gov. Wolf declares 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day' in Pa.

Gov. Wolf declares 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day' in Pa.

Businesses looking at hiring former inmates amid tight labor market

Businesses looking at hiring former inmates amid tight labor market

Law designates June 19 as 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day'
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Law designates June 19 as 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day'

Senate vote puts victims' rights amendment before voters
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Senate vote puts victims' rights amendment before voters

Pennsylvania moves to expand limits on opioid prescriptions

Pennsylvania moves to expand limits on opioid prescriptions

Raising Pa.'s minimum wage a top priority for Democrats

Raising Pa.'s minimum wage a top priority for Democrats