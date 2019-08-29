Gov. Wolf introduces "Lead-Free Pennsylvania" initiative
Governor Tom Wolf unveiled his new "lead-free Pennsylvania" initiative Wednesday.
He is calling on the state legislature to increase access to blood testing for children and to put aside money to train more lead abatement specialists.
The governor says Pennsylvania has the sixth-highest rate of child lead poisoning in the country.
Currently, about 30% of children in Pennsylvania have been tested for lead, and about 4.6% of those children had elevated blood levels, the governor said.
He called lead poisoning preventable. He says early detection can keep kids from having any long-term issues.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Sunoco fined $313K for Mariner East Pipeline construction violations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued two penalties against Sunoco for violations during the construction of a pipeline in southern Pennsylvania.Read More »
- Gov. Wolf introduces "Lead-Free Pennsylvania" initiative
- One Tank Trip: Eastern Museum of Motor Racing
- Lawsuit: Penn State coach tried to interfere with return-to-play decisions on student athletes
- PennDOT, State Police urge motorists to stay safe ahead of Labor Day holiday
- Man charged in Penn State hazing death gets 2 years probation
- Pennsylvania House wins appeal in atheist prayer-policy suit
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated IronPigs renovate Dixon Street youth baseball fields in Allentown
- Wyomissing woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- Reading School District, teachers still working on new contract
- U.S. Army helicopters will be around LVIA Thursday, but no reason to be concerned
- Updated Sunoco fined $313K for Mariner East Pipeline construction violations
- The best and worst veggies for your health
- 1 rescued from vehicle after crash in Rockland Township
- Police: Stolen vehicle involved in chase, crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
- Movie being filmed at Reading mansion
- Berks Community Health Center adds pediatric primary care to Rockland Street location