Gov. Wolf introduces "Lead-Free Pennsylvania" initiative

Governor Tom Wolf unveiled his new "lead-free Pennsylvania" initiative Wednesday.

He is calling on the state legislature to increase access to blood testing for children and to put aside money to train more lead abatement specialists.

The governor says Pennsylvania has the sixth-highest rate of child lead poisoning in the country.

Currently, about 30% of children in Pennsylvania have been tested for lead, and about 4.6% of those children had elevated blood levels, the governor said.

He called lead poisoning preventable. He says early detection can keep kids from having any long-term issues.