Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman call for legalizing recreational marijuana
HARRISBURG, Pa. - After a months-long trip to every county in Pennsylvania, the results are in.
"The lieutenant governor concluded that Pennsylvanians support the legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana," Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Officials say more than half of the people who attended the listening tour stops support decriminalizing and ultimately legalizing recreational marijuana.
In Berks, 77% of attendees and 86% of submitted comments are in favor.
"We heard from a broad range of individuals from all across Pennsylvania, all walks of life," Fetterman said.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman say they want state lawmakers to act.
"We are calling on the legislature to get a bill to my desk decriminalizing non-violent and small cannabis-related offenses," Wolf said.
Both were questioned as to the sample group, perhaps only being made up of individuals with extreme views on either side of the issue and not gaining a fully accurate assessment of Pennsylvanians' feelings.
"Neither of us are making the argument that this was a scientifically selected survey. We think, my impression is, that Pennsylvanians are ready for this," Wolf said.
Republican state Rep. Jerry Knowles, who represents portions of Berks and Schuylkill counties, says it's a bad move.
"I'm both shocked and disappointed," Knowles said. "I think it's a time when we are having a problem with the opioid crisis and indeed it is a crisis."
Wolf said an increase in revenue would be a "nice side benefit" but Knowles says the money isn't worth it.
"Let's talk about the revenue that they're thinking it may generate, and then let's talk about the money that's going to be spent on health care, on law enforcement," Knowles said.
For now, it's in the hands of state lawmakers.
