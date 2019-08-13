Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf was in town Tuesday to announce actions that he says will level the educational playing field.
It's a move that could have a major impact in the Lehigh Valley.
This year alone the Allentown School District will pay charter schools $60 million. Wolf says his actions will cut some of that cost.
Heading into Allentown's Harrison Morton Middle School, Wolf spoke about the importance of education.
"If we want a Pennsylvania that is prosperous, healthy and strong we need good schools," he said.
However, ASD Superintendent Thomas Parker says his district is severely hamstrung by charter school payments that have doubled to $60 million in the past five years.
"If we do not find a way to address these needs our district our children and our generation will have failed due to a lack of action," Parker said.
Wolf says he's taking executive action to level the playing field for charter and public schools.
Wolf is allowing districts to limit the number of students going to charters that are under-performing.
Charters will be required to be transparent in their admission and enrollment policies, as well as how they spend money, especially when charging districts for educational services.
Wolf is asking for legislative changes, too.
Wolf wants the legislature to change how special education funding and charter school tuition payments are handled.
In perhaps a surprise response, CEO of Education Academy Charter School and President of the state's Coalition of Public Charter Schools Bob Lysek sees this as a positive step.
"All charter schools support the governor's initiative, and the districts they serve and collaborate with," Lysek said.
The Allentown School District is heading into the year with a $6 million budget hole.
State Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Peter Schweyer says the moves will save the district $10 million this year, but Superintendent Parker has not been able to confirm that.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
-
LIVE: Update on mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio
Dayton police and city officials provide an update on the shooting that...Read More »
Pennsylvania News
-
Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley
This year alone the Allentown School District will pay charter schools $60 million. Wolf says his actions will cut some of that cost.Read More »
- Cosby lawyers ask appeals court to toss #MeToo conviction
- Sandusky to be resentenced next month in molestation case
- Gov. Wolf calls on lawmakers to take action to reduce gun violence
- Pennsylvania Purple Heart Day seeks to promote greater awareness of medal's significance
- Lawmakers asking if expanded gun laws can help stop violence
- State's clergy abuse hotline got almost 1,900 calls over first year
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh University opens new dorm with plans to increase student body
- Woman charged in connection with pedestrian death in South Whitehall Township
- Updated Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley
- Hearing continues on fate of Wernersville corrections center
- Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say
- 58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County
- Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
- US appeals court hands truckers defeat in turnpike toll suit
- Kutztown University: New website improves user experience
- Flames heavily damage Schuylkill County home