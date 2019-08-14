Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf to sign executive order aimed at reducing gun violence

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 04:18 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will sign an executive order aimed at reducing gun violence, the governor's office said in a news release.

The order will contain initiatives and reforms designed to create new oversight, reduce community gun violence, combat mass shootings and address the rising number of gun-related domestic incidents and self-inflicted shootings.

Wolf will direct the administration to create new state offices focused on violence prevention and reduction,  expand programs that aim to promote safety,  refocus departments on combating gun violence as a public health crisis, and increase collaboration and data sharing between the public, government agencies and other states.

Moe than 1,600 people died in Pennsylvania from gunshot wounds in 2017, the release said.

