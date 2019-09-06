Gov. Wolf to take Tree of Life mezuzah to Holocaust memorial A mezuzah damaged at the Tree of Life shooting is pictured inside the Governor's Reception Room at the State Capitol building in Harrisburg. [ + - ] Tim Lawson/KDKA via CNN Authorities responded to a shooting Saturday morning near the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Kraus. [ + - ] CNN Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers [ + - ] A mezuzah damaged at the Tree of Life shooting is pictured inside the Governor's Reception Room at the State Capitol building in Harrisburg. [ + - ] Tim Lawson/KDKA via CNN Authorities responded to a shooting Saturday morning near the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Kraus. [ + - ] CNN Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers [ + - ]

HARRISBURG, Pa. - When Gov. Tom Wolf visits Holocaust memorials in Lithuania and Poland, he'll carry the mezuzah that was on the office door of Rabbi Jeffrey Myers when a gunman burst into Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue last year and killed 11 people.

Wolf said Friday that he called Myers ahead of his trip to the two countries, where he'll also visit nearly 600 Pennsylvania National Guard troops, speak to the American Chamber of Commerce in Lithuania, and meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

Wolf asked Myers how he could honor the synagogue shooting victims.

At Myers' suggestion, Wolf said he'll carry the ornate mezuzah and sign the victims' names in memorial books at the Paneriai Holocaust Memorial, where many Lithuanian Jews were executed, and at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland.

"I hope this act will bring solace to the survivors and remind them that we will never forget their loved ones," Wolf said.

Pennsylvania's military partnership with Lithuania, established in 1993, involves training and collaboration.

"The Guard members training alongside Lithuanian troops in Pabrade and those deployed to Poland are making a tremendous sacrifice," Wolf said. "They are missing birthdays, anniversaries, soccer games and holiday gatherings and their families and loved ones are missing them in return."

The governor said he is paying his own air travel and lodging costs and taking limited staff with him on the eight-day trip.