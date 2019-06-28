Group wants law allowing undocumented immigrants access to legal driver's licenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. - They are young Americans fighting for licenses for their undocumented immigrant parents.

Driving Pennsylvania Forward is an organization hoping to get lawmakers to follow the lead of 13 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in providing licenses to undocumented immigrants that do not disclose their immigration status.

The group says the licenses would prevent undocumented immigrants from being separated from their families and deported for minor traffic violations.

Lehigh Valley state Representative Zachary Mako says he opposes "Driving PA Forward Coalition's efforts to allow undocumented immigrants to receive a Pennsylvania driver's license."

"The ability to obtain a driver's license should be another motivation to follow the laws when someone wishes to enter the country," he said.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says while his office cooperates fully with ICE on individuals of interest, he thinks licensing undocumented immigrants is a good idea.

"If it means that they have to pass a driver's test, all the better. We want to make sure that people are safe first and foremost. Documentation is proof in that instance that they passed a driver's test and I think that that would be a good thing," Weintraub said.

Driving Pennsylvania Forward says it's working with legislators on both sides of the aisle to introduce driver's license legislation in the coming months.