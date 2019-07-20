Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave
The hot weather conditions have health officials urging older adults to take precautions to keep cool.
Seniors are among those facing the greatest risk of heat illness.
The New Jersey Division of Aging recommends staying in air-conditioned locations as much as possible. They also say plan strenuous outdoor activities for early or late in the day.
Officials are asking people to check in with older family members and friends during this heat wave.
"Symptoms of heat related illnesses can be slow to develop and often the person is unaware that they're in any danger," said Louise Rush, director of the New Jersey Division of Aging.
Warning signs of heat related illnesses include dizziness and nausea.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Man accused of fatally stabbing 2, critically injuring another in Lancaster
Police say the suspect, James Michael Sterbinsky, was taken into custody.Read More »
- Gov. Tom Wolf: Follow advice on how to stay safe as heat watches, warnings issued
- Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border
- Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks
- Prosecutors stake opposite positions in death penalty appeal
- Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag
- Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020
Latest From The Newsroom
- Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission
- Extremely hot and humid this weekend with feels like temperatures in the triple-digits
- Updated Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Residents react after young boy shot in Reading
- USGS: Part of Berks rattled by 2.2 magnitude earthquake
- Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend
- Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County
- Family of 4 forced from their home in Alsace Township after flooding
- Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County
- Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend