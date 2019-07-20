Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

The hot weather conditions have health officials urging older adults to take precautions to keep cool.

Seniors are among those facing the greatest risk of heat illness.

The New Jersey Division of Aging recommends staying in air-conditioned locations as much as possible. They also say plan strenuous outdoor activities for early or late in the day.

Officials are asking people to check in with older family members and friends during this heat wave.

"Symptoms of heat related illnesses can be slow to develop and often the person is unaware that they're in any danger," said Louise Rush, director of the New Jersey Division of Aging.

Warning signs of heat related illnesses include dizziness and nausea.