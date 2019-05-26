Henry Winkler (the Fonz) visits Shady Maple in Lancaster County
Thousands line up every day for the all you can eat buffet at Shady Maple. Recently,one of those people really stood out.
"I walked by the first time and I was like, yeah I think that is him," Manager Derron Gingrich said.
Henry Winkler-a.k.a The Fonz--sat down to lunch at the popular restaurant before speaking at a Reading Chamber Alliance dinner. "It was pretty cool," Gingrich said.
It was a surreal moment for Gingrich, who says, he grew up watching Winkler's hit 70s sitcom "Happy Days."
"Went up and said, hey I don't want to interrupt your meal, but big fan, and he said we're a big fan of this place," Gingrich said.
"I was really excited," Hostess Leahm Kemper said.
Kemper seated Winkler and his wife at table 30. At first, in the sea of people, she didn't realize she was talking to "The Fonz."
"I took them to a booth, they said they'd never been here before," Kemper said, "…he was very nice."
Another manager, Megan Ellenberger, on the other hand, recognized him at once, and quickly snapped a picture with Winkler. "He was like, oh make sure it worked, make sure the picture actually took, very nice, polite, courteous," Ellenberger said.
Winkler posted about his Shady Maple experience on Twitter, writing, "Oh My it's good."
Leah Kemper replied back to Winkler's tweet, and was shocked to get a response from him. "[I] said I was happy to seat you, and he wrote back thank you," Kemper said excitedly, "…so that was pretty cool to have another interaction on Twitter."
For years to come, booth 30, much like a booth at Arnold's, will forever hold a special memory of one very special, happy day. "Not what I was expecting at work, but really cool he showed up," Ellenberger said, smiling.
Since his time on "Happy Days," Winkler has appeared in numerous feature films, authored a series of children's books, and in September 2018, won his first primetime Emmy for his role on the hit comedy series "Barry."
