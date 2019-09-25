Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Voters in a central Pennsylvania state Senate district will get a chance in January to pick a replacement for a four-term senator who resigned last week after being arrested on child pornography possession charges.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said Wednesday that January 14 is the earliest possible date to restore representation to residents of the heavily Republican district, which is based in Lebanon County.

"The necessity of this election was born out of the tragedy of alleged exploitation of children," Fetterman said. "There should be no political angling in determining when or how this election will be held. The people of the 48th deserve representation as soon as possible."

Investigators said they found two images of child pornography on Mike Folmer's cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County. Authorities were acting on a tip from a social media website.

A preliminary hearing on the charges against the Republican is scheduled for Thursday. Folmer, whose district once included part of Berks County, hasn't commented on the case.

Folmer's resignation left the 50-seat Senate with a 27-22 Republican majority.