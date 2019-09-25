Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Voters in a central Pennsylvania state Senate district will get a chance in January to pick a replacement for a four-term senator who resigned last week after being arrested on child pornography possession charges.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said Wednesday that January 14 is the earliest possible date to restore representation to residents of the heavily Republican district, which is based in Lebanon County.
"The necessity of this election was born out of the tragedy of alleged exploitation of children," Fetterman said. "There should be no political angling in determining when or how this election will be held. The people of the 48th deserve representation as soon as possible."
Investigators said they found two images of child pornography on Mike Folmer's cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County. Authorities were acting on a tip from a social media website.
A preliminary hearing on the charges against the Republican is scheduled for Thursday. Folmer, whose district once included part of Berks County, hasn't commented on the case.
Folmer's resignation left the 50-seat Senate with a 27-22 Republican majority.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Local lawmakers react to Trump impeachment inquiry
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild supports Pelosi's decision, while U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick opposed it, calling the process 'divisive.'Read More »
- Lawmakers revive gun debate at Pennsylvania Capitol
- 2 arrested for drug distribution at Ramada Inn
- Eastern Equine Encephalitis confirmed in 3 Pennsylvania counties
- Three Mile Island closes
- Kutztown 1st stop on PASSHE chancellor's state campus tour
- Pennsylvania jobless rate stable as payrolls see new record
Latest From The Newsroom
- DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
- Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree
- Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
- Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case
- Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
- Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself
- Albright athletes, Humane Society team up for runs with dogs
- Palmer Township supervisors approve first phase of apartment complex