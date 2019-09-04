Lack of interest thwarts latest Pennsylvania casino auction
Berks-based Penn National winner of 2 licenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Lack of interest has thwarted Pennsylvania's latest casino expansion attempt.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday received no bidders for a casino license auction ordered by lawmakers as part of an aggressive gambling expansion launched by a cash-hungry state government.
Pennsylvania is already the nation's No. 1 state in tax revenue from casino gambling, but lawmakers in 2017 authorized the auction of 10 mini-casino licenses to help plug a budget hole.
The first five auctions raised $127 million, with Berks County-based Penn National Gaming winning the first license with a $50.1-million bid. It bout a second license with a bid of just $3 over the $7.5-million minimum.
Wednesday's auction was the gaming board's second unsuccessful attempt to auction a sixth license, and there are to be no further auctions under current law.
The auction was limited to owners of Pennsylvania's full-size casinos. Potential locations were limited to parts of northern and central Pennsylvania.
The second license bought by Penn National will be used to operate Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Caernarvon Township, Berks County. The gaming board approved the $111-million project in June. Penn National said it expects to open the casino, which will include 750 slot machines, 30 table games, and a restaurant, in late-2020.
Penn National is still awaiting the gaming board's approval of plans for the first license it bought. That license will be used to operate Hollywood Casino York in York County.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Lack of interest thwarts latest Pennsylvania casino auction
Lack of interest has thwarted Pennsylvania's latest casino expansion attempt.Read More »
- Woman who shot neighbor, self in Chester County living facility dies
- After 10 years of efforts, largest conservation acquisition in Lehigh Valley history completed
- Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend
- Governor Wolf to visit Auschwitz memorial, Guard in Lithuania
- $2.25M grant to go towards supporting work of Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review Committee
- Woman shoots neighbor, self in Chester County veterans living facility, police say
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lawmakers tour one of the oldest businesses in the Lehigh Valley
- RSD teachers get supplies through 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
- Advance Auto Parts warehouse workers go on strike over labor dispute
- Updated 1 dies, 3 hurt after Route 100 head-on collision
- Berks men jailed on drug charges after arrest in New Jersey
- Reading's mayor OKs plan to replace 'outdated' firehouse
- Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend
- Signature Dish: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- Updated SBA offering low-interest loans for homes, businesses damaged by flooding in Berks
- Man facing federal charges after police say he held a couple at gunpoint