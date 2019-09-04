Lack of interest thwarts latest Pennsylvania casino auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Lack of interest has thwarted Pennsylvania's latest casino expansion attempt.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday received no bidders for a casino license auction ordered by lawmakers as part of an aggressive gambling expansion launched by a cash-hungry state government.

Pennsylvania is already the nation's No. 1 state in tax revenue from casino gambling, but lawmakers in 2017 authorized the auction of 10 mini-casino licenses to help plug a budget hole.

The first five auctions raised $127 million, with Berks County-based Penn National Gaming winning the first license with a $50.1-million bid. It bout a second license with a bid of just $3 over the $7.5-million minimum.

Wednesday's auction was the gaming board's second unsuccessful attempt to auction a sixth license, and there are to be no further auctions under current law.

The auction was limited to owners of Pennsylvania's full-size casinos. Potential locations were limited to parts of northern and central Pennsylvania.

The second license bought by Penn National will be used to operate Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Caernarvon Township, Berks County. The gaming board approved the $111-million project in June. Penn National said it expects to open the casino, which will include 750 slot machines, 30 table games, and a restaurant, in late-2020.

Penn National is still awaiting the gaming board's approval of plans for the first license it bought. That license will be used to operate Hollywood Casino York in York County.