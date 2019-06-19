Law designates June 19 as 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day'

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf signed into law Act 9, which declares June 19 as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" in Pennsylvania.

After the conclusion of the Civil War, slaves were unaware for two years that they were free, until Union soldiers reached them. Juneteenth recognizes news of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching the furthest point in the south, Galveston, Texas, on June 29, 1865.

Juneteenth will now be celebrated throughout Pennsylvania to recognize and "reflect on the struggles and sacrifices our forefathers made to give us freedom, while realizing the importance of continuing to build a nation that truly reflects the self-evident truth that all people are created equal," said Gov. Wolf.

Rep. Sue Helm, who sponsored the legislation, said that she hopes "the annual observance of Juneteenth will lead to more knowledge and awareness of the events that unfolded in the years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and will help to tell the whole story of the abolition of slavery."

Rep. Stephen Kinsey, Chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, said that "Today should be a reminder to us- as indiviuals, as institutions- to recommit to liberty, justice and equality, so we can move our nation forward, providing opportunities and promoting success for all."