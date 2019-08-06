Lawmakers asking if expanded gun laws can help stop violence

After three mass shootings in just over a week, lawmakers are asking if expanded gun laws can help stop the carnage.

Lawmakers in Washington are calling for a bi-partisan effort to keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn't have them. But local gun rights advocates say much of what is being proposed would not have prevented these latest shootings.

President Donald Trump talked about how to stop mass shootings after a week of violence in California, Ohio and Texas.

"We must seek real, bipartisan solutions. We have to do that in bipartisan manner, that will truly make America safer and better for all," he said.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey is also calling for change in the form of expanded background checks and requiring federal authorities to alert state and local law enforcement officials when people who aren't supposed to have guns try to buy them.

Senator Bob Casey is also talking about the need for legislation and calling out Senator Mitch McConnell for not calling the Senate back to work on solutions.

"This is a uniquely American problem no other nation has it, and it was created over time, we need American leadership in the form of the President, the Senate Majority Leader, bringing people together," Casey said.

But Gerard Stetzelberger, owner of Relic Hunter Firearms, says the measures lawmakers are talking about would not have stopped the recent mass shootings.

He says they would infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens.

His answer to stopping mass shootings is to "Expand gun knowledge. More people have more, people carrying everywhere make the guns more accessible to legal citizens who are have the ability to legally carry, I don't think you'd have as much death from it," Stetzelbeger said.

There are a lot of ideas on how to tackle the problem.

One Illinois lawmaker is calling for the age to purchase a weapon to be raised from 18 to 21, except for law enforcement officials.

There has also been a lot of debate on the need to address mental health issues.