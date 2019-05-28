Lawmakers report $83K in travel on annual ethics disclosures
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania state lawmakers accepted more than $83,000 in free trips last year and collected a variety of gifts, booze and free meals.
That's according lawmakers' newly filed ethics forms.
Travel took legislators to Taiwan, Israel and destinations around the United States.
The trips were primarily to meetings organized by groups that push ideological agendas.
Unlike most states, Pennsylvania does not limit how much lawmakers and other public officials can accept from lobbyists and others.
Bills pending in the House and Senate would ban many types of gifts and travel, with certain exceptions.
