Lehigh Valley company awarded $845k contract with U.S. Army

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown computer service company was awarded an $845,000 contract with the U.S. Army.

Netizen Corporation, a provider of cyber security and related solutions for defense, government and commercial markets, was awarded the contract supporting the Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) organization in Orlando, Florida.

The work under the contract, which began on May 31, includes Cyber Security Engineering support for Department of Defense virtual training and simulation systems in Orlando, Florida and other locations across the United States and around the world.

The new contract is a follow-on to work that Netizen has been performing over the last two years.