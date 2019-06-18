Lehigh Valley company awarded $845k contract with U.S. Army
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown computer service company was awarded an $845,000 contract with the U.S. Army.
Netizen Corporation, a provider of cyber security and related solutions for defense, government and commercial markets, was awarded the contract supporting the Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) organization in Orlando, Florida.
The work under the contract, which began on May 31, includes Cyber Security Engineering support for Department of Defense virtual training and simulation systems in Orlando, Florida and other locations across the United States and around the world.
The new contract is a follow-on to work that Netizen has been performing over the last two years.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Raising Pa.'s minimum wage a top priority for Democrats
Raising the state's minimum wage is a top priority for Democrats. Republicans not so much, but there may be a slight opening to get something done.Read More »
- Lehigh Valley company awarded $845k contract with U.S. Army
- Pa. lawmakers ponder idea of school district consolidation
- Pennsylvania hunting, trapping licenses on sale Monday
- Pa. GOP says "no" to new $15m voting machines
- Caernarvon residents react to casino getting final approval
- Route 422 expected to close next week near Palmyra where sinkholes formed
Latest From The Newsroom
- Venomous snake bites woman in basement of Mt. Penn home
- 2 men found with gunshot wounds in Allentown home
- NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides
- Around the Table Catering owners offer first kosher food truck option for Lehigh Valley
- Peregrine falcons are calling 8th Street Bridge in Allentown their home
- From client to owner, Berks man keeps recovery center open
- St. Luke's free summer lunch program makes healthy food available to kids
- State police searching for Monroe County woman
- Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance
- Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions