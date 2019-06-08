Lieutenant governor opens State House pool for use by kids

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor is opening the pool in the official residence he doesn't use to children who typically wouldn't have access to one.

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Friday the new access to the pool at the State House.

The residence is on National Guard property, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Harrisburg.

Fetterman's wife, Gisele, will run a program to teach water safety and coordinate wider use of the 30-by-40-foot pool.

Any Pennsylvania group can request to swim there, but they must provide their own transportation and lifeguard.

General Services built a ramp for disabled access, patched the pool, built a lifeguard stand and painted safety messages.

Two diving boards were removed and the pool basin was repainted.

There's a small picnic pavilion, changing rooms and bathrooms.