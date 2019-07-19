Man accused of fatally stabbing 2, critically injuring another in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. - Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a stabbing in Lancaster.
The stabbing was reported Thursday night in the 500 block of High Street. Police say the suspect, James Michael Sterbinsky, 56, was taken into custody. He is facing two homicide charges.
Police say Sterbinsky fatally stabbed Christine Ross, 53, and Autumn Ross, 20, multiple times inside an apartment, according to court records.
Sterbinsky also faces an attempted homicide charge. Court records say he stabbed Christopher Jacyszyn, 33, in the lower back, causing him to have a punctured lung.
Investigators say there were also two children inside the home, but they were not hurt.
