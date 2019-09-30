Monday last day to file a claim for settlement after report on clergy sexual abuse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First came the attorney general's bombshell report on clergy sex abuse in Pennsylvania. Then came the victim compensation fund set up by the state's dioceses.

That fund closes Monday night.

For some victims, settling with the Catholic Church is a way to start putting all of this behind them.

Others say they won't take money and want their day in court.

Monday is the last day to mail in a claim with the independent reconciliation and compensation program.

Julianne Bortz filed, but says she doesn't know if she will accept a settlement, as she says no amount of money will fix her broken soul.

Representative Mark Rozzi, also an abuse survivor, says he went through the process just to see what it involved.

Rozzi says he'll reject a settlement.

Dioceses across the state set up compensation funds last year after a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation detailed more than 1,000 victims and 300 predator priests.

So far administrators have paid out $35 million to 240 victims.

But the Allentown Diocese says it won't know how many of those victims are local until the deadline has passed.

"Then our independent oversight commission will put out a public report that will have all the details about how many people made applications, how many accepted, how many rejected and what the total amount of the payments were," diocese spokesman Matt Kerr said.

Rozzi is looking past the deadline. He is authoring legislation that would change the statute of limitations and would give all victims of sexual abuse, not just those from the Catholic Church, a two-year window to sue.

But some argue that would be unconstitutional.

Rozzi says he thinks the Senate should pass his measure and let the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court decide if the 2-year window is constitutional.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to have hearings on the matter Wednesday.