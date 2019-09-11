PA AG airs criticisms after OxyContin maker reaches tentative opioid-crisis settlement
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Nearly half the states and some 2,000 local governments have agreed to a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the toll of the nation's opioid crisis.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the agreement reached Wednesday included more money from the family that owns Purdue than had been offered previously.
He told The Associated Press the tentative settlement deal was the quickest way to get relief for communities devastated by the opioid epidemic.
Sources with direct knowledge of the talks say that Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue will pay up to $12 billion over time and that the Sackler family will give up control of the company. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he was against the settlement, calliing it "a slap in the face to everyone who has had to bury a loved one due to this family's destruction and greed. It allows the Sackler family to walk away billionaires and admit no wrongdoing."
Shapiro said the company targeted Pennsylvanians, which contributed to the opioid crisis.
Paul Farrell is an attorney for several local governments. He said in a text message that they have agreed to a deal that has been on the table for several weeks.
Even with Wednesday's development, roughly half the states had not signed on. Several state attorneys general vowed to continue their legal battles against the company and the Sacklers.
