Pa. Dept. of Health tells Hahnemann University Hospital to 'cease and desist' closure plans

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered Hahnemann University Hospital to cease and desist closure plans.

Dr. Rachel Levine said there is a legal process to make sure the public's health is protected.

She said its owners cannot stop treating patients with no plan in place for their continued care.

A nurses union said the closure would create a public health emergency.

They say no area hospitals can handle the 40,000 patients Hahnemann sees annually in its emergency department.

Its owners said Wednesday it was closing due to continued financial losses.