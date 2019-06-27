Pa. Dept. of Health tells Hahnemann University Hospital to 'cease and desist' closure plans
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered Hahnemann University Hospital to cease and desist closure plans.
Dr. Rachel Levine said there is a legal process to make sure the public's health is protected.
She said its owners cannot stop treating patients with no plan in place for their continued care.
A nurses union said the closure would create a public health emergency.
They say no area hospitals can handle the 40,000 patients Hahnemann sees annually in its emergency department.
Its owners said Wednesday it was closing due to continued financial losses.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Troops to Tractors offers Veterans a different way to utilize the GI Bill
When Joe Capricci returned home from the service in 2014, he wanted his next endeavor to be equally fulfilling.Read More »
- Main bill in $34B budget package heads to Pa. Gov. Wolf
- Pa. Dept. of Health tells Hahnemann University Hospital to 'cease and desist' closure plans
- Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide
- State auditor general to run for US House, Democrats say
- Pa. Auditor General looking into whether the state is doing enough to protect dogs
- Pa. Senate moves to let unaffiliated people cast primary votes
Latest From The Newsroom
- More 90-degree high temperatures through Saturday
- Allentown man charged in connection to North Fifth Street shooting
- Allentown School District approves budget with 1.75% tax increase
- World War II vet gets high school diploma seven decades later
- Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death
- Man's death in Wilson Borough Wednesday ruled a homicide
- Abandoned house collapses in Schuylkill County
- LVPC says Jaindl's Lehigh Township plan is pretty divine
- Salisbury appoints interim police chief, recognizes and honors retiring top cop
- Statue found and veteran stuck in Berks flood aftermath